Riots in Bangladesh

Hundreds of garment workers in the world’s second-largest clothing exporter are in for a double whammy as they clash with the Bangladeshi government in the wake of the official upgradation of the pay scale. One woman was killed on Wednesday in the midst of clashes with law enforcement authorities as it used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the protests. The wage increase, which was recently agreed upon by a panel of factory owners, union leaders and officials, has been criticized as too small, in comparison with headline inflation in Bangladesh running at about 9.5 per cent.

The garment industry is a mainstay of the country’s economy, accounting for 16 per cent of GDP. These low operational costs have rendered these factories as sought-after in the international market.

As many as 600 factories that make clothing for many major Western brands were shuttered last week. Though the garment industry in Bangladesh is more than four decades old, workers’ wages in this sector languish as the lowest, when compared to other competitor countries. Wage protests pose a major challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina currently grappling with the unprecedented tearing apart of the political fabric. There’s utter chaos everywhere as political rivals, social activists and international media have all joined hands in demanding a resignation and fresh polls in the land. Voices around the globe are busy condemning Dhaka for draconian policies that have seen fixated on stifling voices of dissent.

No matter how promising the business outlook may seem, Bangladesh would do well to realise the human factor of the success equation. *