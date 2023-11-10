Fundraisers’ Bargain Basement Sale 2023 raises PKR 1 crore and counting!

The Fundraisers Bargain Basement Sale 2023 (#BBS23), an annual fundraising event founded in 2005, was held in Lahore at the Luxus Grand Hotel on the 5th of November this year. Featuring hundreds of coveted designer items, ranging from clothing and accessories; to furniture and home décor; and vintage wear at discounted prices, the event has raised PKR 1 crore and counting. The Fundraisers will announce the final figure raised next week, so please follow them on their Instagram page @thefundraisersbbs for updates.

100% of the proceeds raised from the event this year are being distributed amongst the following six charities: (i) RS Foundation – for education of the underprivileged; (ii) Pink Ribbon Pakistan – for treatment of breast cancer; (iii) Pahchaan – for children’s rights and protection; (iv) Sabsaath – for flood relief work including the rebuilding of three bastis in Balochistan (v) Mama Baby Fund – for infant and maternal health; and (vi) The Giving Tree Foundation – for cancer patient care.

In addition, this year’s funds raised from the BBS Raffle and Admissions sales, amounting to roughly PKR 1.35 million have been donated towards relief efforts in Gaza via the Palestinian Embassy in Islamabad, who in turn are disbursing relief funds via Hilal-e-Ahmer in Palestine. Over 500 people attended the event this year and contributed to this figure that has gone towards relief efforts in Gaza.

This year’s event was sponsored by Sapphire, Kinetic, Luxus, and Panther Tyres. Our partners included Bareeze, along with Daewoo as our logistics partner, LumenSoft as our tech partner, City FM 89 as our radio partner, Easy Tickets by Dukan as our ticket partner, and Lotus Client Management and Public Relations as our publicity partner. The Fundraisers are grateful for the support of our generous Sponsors and Event Partners.

The BBS Live Auction which was held on the day of the sale was abuzz with excitement, resulting in generous donations of over PKR 550,000/- raised by the auction of Mohsin Sheikh and Umair Fayyaz’s coveted paintings.

In addition the Panther Tyres Cricket Bat autographed by World Number 1 ranked batsman Babar Azam raised PKR 120,000/- in the online edition of the BBS Auction (the retail value of the bat was PKR 50,000/-).

If you wish to contribute towards the final figure raised by BBS2023 please see the Highlights section of the Instagram page @thefundraisersbbs. You can still purchase some amazing items in the section “Available to Buy.” Follow us, score a deal, and be counted!