CBD Punjab organizes sales partners summit

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), organized Sales Partners Summit . The aim of the summit was to create awareness about the projects of CBD Punjab. Members from the real estate and business community participated in the summit.

COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua,Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Legal CBD Punjab, Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, Director Operations CBD Punjab, Colonel (R) Fazeel Ghumman and other officials of CBD Punjab attended the event. While addressing the event COO CBD Punjab Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua welcomed all partners to CBD Punjab. He said that CBD Punjab is making a business district on an international scale, which will pave new ways for the development of Punjab and provide new business opportunities. Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammad Omer gave a briefing about the projects of the authority. He shed light on CBD Punjab projects like Axis, Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District, CBD Punjab Bab District, Walton Road Upgradation and Ghora Chowk Flyover. CBD Punjab onboarded 38 partners.The summit was concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony.