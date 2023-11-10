Naqvi stresses importance of aligning police force with people expectations

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Usman Anwar ceremoniously affixed promotion badges to the uniforms of SPs Salman Zafar, Taimur Khan, Bushra Nisar, Sidra Khan and Munaza Karamat during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s Office.

In extending his congratulations to the recently promoted officers, Chief Minister Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt good wishes for their future endeavors. Emphasizing the significance of promotions, the Naqvi underscored that it is the right of every deserving official. The CM assured that the government remains committed to fostering a culture that recognizes and rewards professionalism, diligence and integrity among officers. He urged the promoted officers to dedicate their skills and efforts to serving the public and addressing their concerns.

In his address, CM Naqvi highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to encouraging a cadre of police officers who are not only efficient but also dedicated to their duty. He stressed the importance of aligning the police force with the expectations of the people, asserting that such a commitment would contribute to transforming the traditional ‘police culture.’

The ceremony was attended by the families of the promoted officers, as well as senior officials from the police department Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made his third visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project in the past 25 days. Conducting an aerial tour of the entire 38 km route, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi meticulously inspected the Khasala Khurd Adiala Interchange site and assessed the progress of earthwork.

Subsequently, Colonel Ayaz of FWO provided a comprehensive briefing to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, highlighting that heavy machinery for the Rawalpindi Ring Road construction has arrived, and the project is advancing at a rapid pace. The construction of subways, drainage channels, and roads section has commenced, with the allotted land for the project fully handed over to the contractor. Nespak has also supplied the necessary drawings related to the ring road project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued pertinent instructions to Commissioner Rawalpindi and FWO officials, emphasizing the need for the swift completion of the Ring Road project. He underscored that the expedited completion of the ring road would significantly enhance convenience for the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During the briefing, it was informed that the Rawalpindi Ring Road spans 38.3 km with six lanes. The construction has commenced on the Banth and Chuck Bailey Interchange of the Ring Road. Present on the occasion were Rawalpindi Commissioner, RPO, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, and FWO officials.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the annual International Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind early in the morning and huddled up with Maulana Ahmad Laat, Mian Ahsan, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Maulvi Amer and others to review arrangements for the annual gathering.

He instructed the CCPO and commissioner about the arrangements and noted that CCTV cameras have been installed along with the deployment of additional patrolling police. Similarly, the number of traffic wardens has been increased for the smooth flow of traffic. All departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination, he added. Additionally, lights have also been properly arranged around the congregation; he said and concluded that those who spread the religion of Allah are earning both the religion and the world.

Maulana Ahmad Laat, offering prayers during the gathering, focused on the unity of the Islamic world, the elevation of Islam and the promotion of peace and stability. Commending the Punjab government’s efforts, the Ulema expressed gratitude for the arrangements made for the annual congregation, expected to draw half a million attendees.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, secretary Auqaf and DIG (Ops) were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken strong notice of the unwarranted closure of markets and shops in certain areas. He has clarified that as of today (Nov 10), no directive has been issued by the Punjab government to shut down markets and shops.

In response to the smog situation, a decision has been made to only close shops and markets on Saturday (Nov 11). On a personal note and on behalf of the Punjab government, I express gratitude to the business community for their cooperation in this matter, he added.

Furthermore, the chief minister emphasized that addressing smog is a collective national responsibility. We all must collaborate to enhance the livability of Lahore and other cities. Support for the government’s initiatives is crucial, and by working together, we can effectively combat this environmental challenge, he concluded.