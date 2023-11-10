Saudi Arabian NDU delegation visits NUST

A high-powered delegation from the Saudi Arabian National Defence University (SANDU), accompanied by members of the Saudi Ministry of Defence, paid a visit to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). Headed by President SANDU M.G. Mohammd Alruwaili, the delegation was extended a very warm welcome, followed by a comprehensive briefing on the NUST ecosystem. The delegates extolled the university for its remarkable global achievements and unwavering commitment to advancing applied research and fostering innovation across various domains. They highly appreciated the quality standards NUST upholds and showed keen interest in developing deeper cooperation in an array of fields. Earlier in January 2023, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, along with members of senior management and faculty from the university, had visited SANDU to forge a multi-pronged partnership that would have far-reaching positive dividends for both sides.