Possible outbreak of mumps virus worries doctors in IIOJK

Mumps, a highly contagious and painful viral infection caused by Mumps Virus (MuV), is quite common in Kashmir these days, with the majority of patients unaware of what they are actually suffering from.

According to Kashmir Media Service, healthcare practitioners said that the paramyxovirus, a frequent source of infection conveyed by airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract, is the root cause of contagion. “Fever, headache, muscular pains, fatigue, and appetite loss, usually appear a few days after the condition begins,” they said. “The disease is serious and can take the symptoms, including parotid or salivary gland discomfort, trouble chewing, neck ache, testicular pain and tenderness, fever, headache, muscular pains, and fatigue two to three weeks to manifest after contracting the virus,” the doctors said.

“Mumps may spread easily when an infected person sneezes, coughs, speaks, or laughs. The virus spreads by microscopic droplets of fluid. It can also spread through contact with items people use, such as straws, drinking glasses, and soiled tissues,” Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, renowned influenza expert told.

Mumps, Dr Nisar said is the virus that spreads by direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets of an infected individual and replicates in the upper respiratory tract. “Mumps is contagious. If people don’t wash their hands, whatever they touch might potentially transfer the virus to others,” he added.

“There is a chance of community spread if preventive measures are not implemented promptly. The symptoms of the two contagious diseases including Covid-19 and the Mumps, are similar, however swollen glands are the hallmark of Mumps caused by MuV,” said Dr Nisar, who is also the President of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK).

He said, “A patient testing positive for the virus must go for self isolation for at least three to five days to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease to other families and communities.”

“Since there are many symptoms that are similar to the Covid-19 and Mumps, it is vital that people get vaccinated against both viruses. These both might become epidemics and spread throughout communities,” he added.

When asked how a patient could find if he was infected with Mumps, Dr Nisar said, “Blood tests and buccal swabs, which involve taking a sample of cells from inside the mouth or nose painlessly, can confirm a positive result.”

The DAK president said, “The recommended course of treatment for Mumps includes, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding sour or acidic beverages like, orange juice and lemonade, gargling with warm salt water to relieve sore throat.”