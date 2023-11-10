Modern education vital for socio-economic development of South Punjab

Unlocking educational opportunities through modern education is not a mere an option; it is rather an absolute necessity to thrive in the contemporary age of competition.

The present era, being recognized as the digital era, could enable students to grab the future prospects with full vigor by following the trademarks of modern education.

However, experts believe that education is slowly taking paradigm shift on modern lines in Southern Punjab, bringing low levels of social and human development.

Regarding shaping of the curriculum as per the changing environment in the region has brought about diverse opinions. Though it’s not about South Punjab only, curriculum of the entire country needs to be revised on modern lines.

“The curriculum aims to bring complete development to the personality of an individual to make him/her capable to face challenges in life and also harnesses their inner potential for social betterment”, said Dr Muqarrab Akbar.

Today’s students are non-traditional as they want to enjoy modern education experience to face the real life situations in the modern world. They want to set the terms of their experience with demand of personalization and customization from their institutions.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, is a research and consulting company with expertise in enrollment and fundraising management for colleges, universities, and nonprofits in its report of 2019 on “Adult Student Satisfaction and Priorities” underlines that priorities of non-traditional students both from the developed and developing countries are getting changed in fast pace. Students lose patience strongly for “the run-around” from their college or university.

“They expect seamless processes, contextual service, and constant access to information” it reads with the crux of the matter. When an institution can’t deliver in the modern form at the desired level, it significantly impacts students’ satisfaction.

“Change is inevitable, whether you like it or not. Let’s not give in to the fear of possibilities” opined Dr. Asif Ali, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) Agricultural University. He said management of the agricultural university was trying to put in two projects in its curriculum including Cacophony and Mosquitoes Surveillance from New Zealand in the next curriculum.

It would equip students with state of the art knowledge as how to save potential fields from flies’ attacks by calculating ‘wind beat frequency’ from affected areas, he added.

Riaz Baloch, Member Punjab Curriculum Board is an educational expert has relatively diverse opinion about imparting modern education in real sense in the curriculums taught in educational institutions of South Punjab.

“To me, it’s unfortunate that our educational curriculum doesn’t fulfill modern needs of the time” he said, adding that students secure ‘1083 or 1085 out of 1100 numbers in F.Sc’ couldn’t resolve an unseen question.

Riaz Baloch underscored the ‘intriguing role of donor agencies’ in pressurizing the local educational authorities to abstain from introducing the desired content into the curriculum. Nonetheless, the given circumstances, Riaz Baloch took solace in the recently announcement by the government that ‘grading system’ instead of current ‘marking system’ that would enable students to sail confidently through the future.

Professor Dr Mazhar Abbas, Chairman of BZU Chemistry department said they update the university’s academic curricula to prepare students for technological advancements that are taking place at breakneck speeds. He said they revise outlines of curriculum yearly basis on direction of Higher Education Commission (HEC). The practice has been going on with full momentum for the past three to four years, he added.

Dr Khizer Abbas, Principal of local Institue of Medical Sciences seconded opinion of Dr Mazhar with saying that the fresh medical courses with updated editions to be added periodically. But of course there’s always a room for improvement in any realms of affairs and the same lies with the educational system, he added.

Educational institutions were coming across challenges of transition being faced by the modern education methods. It caused resistance to the departure from old-age traditional methods of imparting education. There is also a need for significant technology infrastructure that could ensure equitable access to all students.