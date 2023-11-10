Workers’ remittances record $2.5bn inflow in October 2023

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion during October 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 11.5 per cent on month on month basis and 9.06 per cent on year on year basis. Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 8.8 billion has been recorded during the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24. Remittances inflows during October 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($616.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($473.9 million), United Kingdom ($330.2 million) and United States of America ($283.3 million). Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in October 2023 as they sent $616.8 million during the month. The amount improved by 15% on a monthly basis, and was nearly 6% up than the $582.5 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw a significant jump of 19% on a monthly basis, from $399.8 million in September to $473.9 million in October. On a yearly basis, the remittances improved by 11%, as compared to $426.1 million reported in same month last year. Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $330.2 million during the month, an increase of 6% compared to $311.3 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union jumped 28% year-on-year as they amounted to $297.5 million in October 2023. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $283.3 million in October 2023, a year-on-year increase of 8%.