PSX stays bullish with gain of 1,129 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continue with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,129.94 points, a positive change of 2.08 percent, closing at 55,391.37 points against 54,261.43 points the previous day.

A total of 640,836,781 shares valuing Rs21.146 billion were traded during the day as compared to 482,744,893 shares valuing Rs20.129 billion the previous day. As many as 380companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 260 of them recorded gains and 103 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.