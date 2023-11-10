Malaysia launches hassle-free online visa application for Pakistani tourists

In a bid to boost tourism, Malaysia has introduced a hassle-free online visa application process for Pakistani tourists.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia has revamped its system, allowing visitors to apply for a 30-day visit visa through a user-friendly online portal.

The Malaysia eVisa for Pakistani nationals now comes with an extended validity period of 90 days from the date of approval. This means travelers have a three-month window to plan their visit to the Southeast Asian nation, providing more flexibility for those eager to explore Malaysia’s diverse attractions.

To successfully apply for the Malaysia eVisa, Pakistani tourists need to submit a set of essential documents, including a hard copy of the approved eVisa, the passport used for the application, a digital copy of the passport’s biographical information page, a recent passport-size photo, proof of accommodation, a return ticket, and evidence of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip.

One of the most significant changes is the reduction in visa fees. The cost for the eVisa for Pakistani tourists is now set at 20 Malaysian Ringgit, equivalent to approximately Rs1,224. This adjustment makes Malaysia an even more attractive destination for travelers from Pakistan, offering an affordable entry point to explore the country’s rich cultural and natural wonders.

To facilitate the payment process, applicants can conveniently pay the eVisa processing fee using a valid debit or credit card. This step aims to enhance the overall convenience and accessibility of the visa application process for Pakistani travelers.