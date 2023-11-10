Rupee sheds 14 paisas against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed 14 paisa depreciation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 287.03 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 286.89. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287 and Rs 289.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 26 paisa to close at Rs 306.26 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to closed at Rs 1.89; whereas a decrease of 95 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs350.52 as compared to the last closing of Rs351.47. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 05 paisa to close at Rs78.14 and Rs76.52 respectively.