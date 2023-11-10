Alan Donald to depart as Bangladesh’s bowling coach after timed-out controversy

The officials and media reports confirmed on Friday that Allan Donald will step down from his role as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach after the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The decision follows Donald’s public criticism in the aftermath of the “timed-out” controversy involving captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh is concluding a disappointing World Cup campaign in India with a match against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

“I’m done and going home,” said the 57-year-old South African, as quoted by Bangladesh’s newspaper in Pune.

The rift between Donald and the Bangladesh Cricket Board escalated after his critique of Shakib’s pivotal role in the “timed-out” incident with Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews earlier in the week. Matthews had exceeded the allowed two minutes for a batsman to take a strike while adjusting his helmet during their World Cup clash in New Delhi.

Shakib’s refusal to withdraw the appeal resulted in Mathews becoming the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be “timed out.”

Expressing his shock over the incident, Donald stated on the international website, “I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I’m sort of a bit shocked about it, to be honest. It’s just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer.”

Reports suggest that Bangladesh’s cricket authorities were dissatisfied with Donald’s public comments and sought a written explanation from him. BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury clarified that there had been no request for the renewal of Donald’s contract, which is set to expire after the World Cup.

“He has not requested to renew his contract,” Chowdhury stated. “There has not been any progress about a renewal.”

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refrained from commenting on Donald’s remarks, emphasising that he had not discussed them with the departing coach. However, Hathurusingha commended Donald’s impact on the squad’s pacemen, praising his contributions to the success of the fast-bowling unit.

“He’s brought a lot of experience and a lot of personality into the team; he’s been a wonderful coaching addition. He will be missed,” said the former Sri Lanka batter.

Donald assumed the role of Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach in March 2022, bringing extensive coaching experience from his previous roles with South Africa.