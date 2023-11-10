Glenn Maxwell likely to miss dead rubber against Bangladesh

Glenn Maxwell, still feeling the aftermath of his remarkable World Cup double century, may sit out Australia’s final group match against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

Considering the exhaustive workload on frontline pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, Australia is contemplating bringing in fast bowler Sean Abbott to provide some rest.

With Australia already securing a spot in the semi-finals after Maxwell’s stunning innings against Afghanistan, the Bangladesh fixture is essentially inconsequential for them. Australia, having won six consecutive matches, is now gearing up to face South Africa in a Kolkata semi-final on Thursday.

Daniel Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, commented on Maxwell’s recovery, stating, “He’s definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days.” Acknowledging the visible impact of the innings and the challenging playing conditions, Vettori mentioned that the decision on Maxwell’s participation against Bangladesh would be made shortly before the game.

Maxwell’s incredible 201 not out, despite suffering cramps and a back spasm, has left the team assessing his fitness for the upcoming match. Star batsman Steve Smith is expected to return, adding a layer of complexity to the selection process.

Vettori highlighted that Sean Abbott might make his World Cup debut, emphasising the need to manage the workload of the frontline pacers.