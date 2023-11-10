Babar Azam admits going through rough patch in World Cup

Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam admitted on Friday that he was going through a rough patch in the World Cup. Addressing the press conference ahead of the England clash, Azam said, ”It has been said about me that I play sluggishly. But I always play according to the situation.” He expressed his thoughts about the playing conditions in India, saying, ”The current players of the team arrived in India for the first time. We had no idea about the conditions. But we tried to adjust to the playing conditions and perform well.” Read Also: What Pakistan need to do to seal semifinal spot? Azam made it clear that he did not believe in individual performances. ”I had a goal to win the matches for Pakistan through my batting,” Azam stated. Speaking about his role in the future as the team’s skipper, Azam said, ”As of now, I am not thinking about the future of spearheading the team. I will decide about the future of my captaincy after wrapping up the World Cup campaign and touching down Pakistan. ” He maintained, ”The coaching staff’s decision is involved in terms of selecting the team ahead of the matches.”