Mohib Mirza brushes off cheating rumours

Actor Mohib Mirza has cleared the air after rumours circulated that he cheated on his first wife Aamina Sheikh for his second marriage with Sanam Saeed.

The ‘Razia’ star participated in an interview to talk about his personal as well as married life as the host asked him how his romance with Sanam started. The ‘Dukhtar’ actor eventually got married in 2021 and made his marriage public earlier this year. He had previously been married to actress Aamina Sheikh. He addressed the widespread public perception of ‘cheating’ asking, “Who is assuming this?” before dismissing the accusations. “I wasn’t married when Sanam and I started dating.”

Mohib slammed his critics for forming baseless assumptions without evidence. “How do you know? Do you have my divorce certificate or does Wikipedia have it?” He reiterated unambiguously, “My marriage had ended when I pursued Sanam.” The celebrity added, “No one here can question this because I have my divorce deed and I know the reality.” He also commented on keeping marriage with Sanam under wraps for a long time adding, “If I don’t want to announce it even now, it’s my choice.”