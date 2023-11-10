Javed Akhtar hails Salman Khan’s respect for father

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were an iconic pair back in the day. The two veterans were the guest speakers at an event together. Akhtar lauded Salman Khan and said that in spite of being one of the biggest superstars in the country, he still hasn’t forgotten his roots and doesn’t look his father in the eye while talking to him.

Javed Akhtar had only words of praise for Salman Khan at an event. In front of Salim Khan, Akhtar said, “Maa-baap ko jo adar dena hain, jis tarah rehna hain, jis tarah baat sunna, iss maamle mein inka jo sabse bada beta hain, wo sabse bada star hain aur wo baap ke saamne aankh uthake baat nahi karta hain. Ye jo hamari parampara hain, tehzeeb hain, ye inn baccho ne haasil ki hain.” (When it comes to respecting parents and behaving a certain way, Salim Khan’s elder son Salman Khan, who is one of the biggest superstars of the country, has achieved it properly. He still doesn’t see his father in the eye while talking to him).

Javed Akhtar, while talking to Arbaaz Khan during his chat show, ‘The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan’, said, “You have always been my favourite child. I have loved you and I have remembered you so clearly when you were three years old, four years old, you were always a charmer.”

Javed said that he saw Salman as a ‘shy kid’ as he never used to talk to the guests who came to his house. He added, “Salman was a very shy boy. He was a very reticent boy, chup rehta tha, durr rehta tha, mix up nahi hota tha kisi se, betakalufi se baat nahi karta tha kisi se (He always stayed quiet, never mixed-up with people, never got informal with people).”

Work-wise, Salman will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’.