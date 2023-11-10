Deepika expresses ‘gratitude’ as ‘Om Shanti Om’ completes 16 years

Deepika Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film completed 16 glorious years on November 9, 2023. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude to her fans. Deepika also shared a series of throwback clips that instantly tugged at the heartstrings of her followers. The first one just said ‘Gratitude.’ The second story was a fan’s art that she reposted. The third story was a compilation of Deepika’s 16-year journey in Bollywood. She started in 2007 with ‘Om Shanti Om,’ directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan. The movie also starred Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others in important roles. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika shared that when she first met Ranveer, she had just come out of “a couple of difficult relationships.” As a result, she wasn’t initially ready to commit to him. On the work front, Deepika is set to appear alongside Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film ‘Fighter,’ marking their first collaboration. Additionally, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ where she will be seen playing the role of a cop named Shakti Shetty.