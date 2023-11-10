Javed Latif urges justice for Nawaz, Imran ahead of polls

Senior PML-N leader Javed Latif urged on Thursday that justice be dispensed to ousted premiers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan before the upcoming general elections in February to determine which leader holds best interests for the country.

Addressing the media at Lahore Press Club, Latif said that if there is a criminal, he should be punished.

“Respect the vote means that constitutional institutions stay within their constitutional limits. Everyone should be given the opportunity to contest polls on a level playing field,” he said, adding however that incidents like May 9 should not be supported.

He appealed for a quick resolution of the cases against Nawaz and claimed that it is not just the state but the region that needs the PML-N chief hence constitutional institutions are now realizing that his path should not be marred by revenge-motivated obstacles.

Taking a jibe at the facilities provided to Imran in Adiala Jail, Latif said that while in prison the PTI chairperson is benefitting from facilities that were not available to him when he was free.

Sensitive installations were attacked on May 9, said Latif. It should be assessed whether the perpetrators were political workers or terrorists. “Was the mastermind a politician or a terrorist,” he asked.

The Lahore Corps Commander’s residence – Jinnah House – and the amry’s General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi were targeted by rioters on May 9 among other military installations in the protests that broke out on May 9 following Imran’s arrest from court premises by the paramilitary Rangers. The state responded by shutting off internet and telecommunication services for at least four days and arresting thousands across the country in the days that followed.

“If we are told to forgive those who attacked the Mianwali Air Base then that cannot be done,” he added, referring to a terror attack that occurred earlier this week for which militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility.

“It is good that constitutional institutions are carrying out self-accountability. The country can only come out of the current economic crisis if the vote is respected,” said Latif, adding that whether the premier is from the Pakistan People’s Party or the PML-N can only be known after the elections.