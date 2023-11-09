Rich Paul addresses Adele marriage rumours in rare comment about their romance

Rumor has it that Adele and Rich Paul just may have tied the knot – but they’re not going easy letting anyone know just yet.?ICYMI, the “Skyfall” singer recently fueled rumors that the two are, in fact, married by publicly referring to the sports agent as her “husband.” But for Rich, he’s more into detailing how far they’ve come as people and as a couple.

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” the dad of three said during his Oct. 9 appearance on CBS Mornings. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

And when host Gayle King asked if she could refer to the Grammy winner as “Mrs Paul” when she sees her next, he responded with, “You can say whatever you want.”

In footage posted to social media in September, the “Easy on Me” artist had a playful reaction to a fan’s marriage proposal during one of her concerts, telling the concertgoer, “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight.”

The buzzworthy moment isn’t the first time fans wondered about whether the couple-who went public with their romance in 2021-privately took the next step. In fact, the singer sparked engagement rumors when she attended the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a stunning diamond ring. However, Adele was quick to set the record straight, telling

Elle that she’s simply as happy as she’ll “ever be.” After all, after her divorce from Simon Konecki – who she shares 10-year-old son Angelo with-she’s rolling in deep in happiness. “He’s just hilarious, he’s so funny,” Adele shared during her 2022 One Night Only special. “Very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth.”