ICCI proposes highest civil award of Pakistan for Indonesian ambassador

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Business Community proposed to give the highest civil award of Pakistan to the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio for extraordinary services in strengthening the bilateral economic, trade, political and diplomatic relations between both the countries. Addressing the farewell dinner in his honour hosted by the ICCI’s President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, the Indonesian Ambassador said Indonesia and Pakistan have huge potential to increase their economy and the role of business communities of both sides was significant in this regard. He said there are many potential sectors including tourism, trade, technology, energy and agriculture through which the two countries can expand their relations and by finding new economic sectors for increasing bilateral ties. He said: “Indonesia and Pakistan are connected by historical religious ties and we have to transfer this legacy to our next generation for which both nations are responsible.” Ambassador Tugio said that the best memories of his life are associated with Pakistan. This country is extremely hospitable and it is unparalleled in its natural beauty. The Indonesian envoy said that his experiences as the ambassador to Pakistan were very wonderful. The business community here has a lot of potential, and it is hoped that the leadership of Pakistan’s business community, especially the ICCI will play an unparalleled role in increasing the economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan.

He said that there are strong possibilities of Pakistan-Indonesia direct flights being operational and by finalizing it soon, direct air connectivity will be established between the two countries. The Indonesian ambassador said that the free trade agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia will be finalized soon after which mutual trade between the two countries will increase further. He said that he had done a lot of work to increase the mutual relations and more work was needed to strengthen the relations between the two countries. The Ambassador said that Indonesia can be a gateway for Pakistan in ASEAN countries. In the same way, Pakistan can develop trade routes for Indonesia in South Asia and Central Asian countries. ICCI, President Ahsan Bakhtawari said the role of the business community was very important in increasing trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan and for this the role of ICCI was significant in this regard. He said that tourism, IT and textiles are important sectors for strengthening mutual economic and trade relations in both countries. Ahsan said that mutual trade between Pakistan and Indonesia is 4.5 billion dollars, and needs to be further increased, for which ICCI will play its important role.