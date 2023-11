Global fashion brands to raise purchase prices for Bangladesh-made clothes

Global fashion retailers, including H&M and Gap, are committed to raising purchase prices for Bangladesh-made clothing to help factories there offset higher workers’ wages, a US-based association representing more than 1,000 brands said. Bangladesh is the world’s biggest garments exporter after China. This week, after deadly protests between police and factory workers, the government mandated an almost 60 per cent raise to the minimum monthly wage to 12,500 takas ($113) from December, the first increase in five years. Factory owners had said the wage hike, which comes ahead of a January general election, would eat into their profit margins by increasing costs 5-6pc. Labour accounts for 10-13pc of total manufacturing costs, industry estimates show. Asked if they would raise purchase prices by the 5-6pc that costs will rise, Stephen Lamar, chief executive of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), told Reuters: “Absolutely”. “As we and our members have reiterated several times now, we are committed to responsible purchasing practices to support the wage increases,” Lamar said in an email.