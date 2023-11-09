If harrowing statistics about a child being sexually abused every two hours in the so-called citadel of Islam are not enough for the state to take the menace seriously, perhaps a blood-curdling account of how a nine-year-old domestic worker’s lifeless body was found hanging after being allegedly sodomised might prompt some attention.

A few months earlier, report of a madressah student assaulted in his sleep only to be later thrown from the roof had sent shockwaves across the country, and the society was forced to reconsider its profound interest in victim-shaming.

Going by its standards, abysmally reiterated by the likes of “men are not robots” comments, any episode of sexual violence occurs because the said victim were either at the wrong place at the wrong time of purposely wearing tempting clothing or worse, making up claims of rape to garner attention. Which of these myths could hold bearing in the case of Ehsan, busy trying to earn his bread and butter, who was tortured while alive, at the time of death and even after he had chosen to leave this wretched place?

Our society is no place for the weak. There’s no denying that. Despite a string of laws designed to take action against the perpetrators, little to no implementation on top of suffocating society taboos make it hard for those who have gone through the horrific trauma to step out of the darkness and report the crime.

Cruel Numbers compiled by Saahil organisation believe that 4,253 cases of child abuse were registered last year, but it is no secret that the actual number would be much, much higher. Considering the ease with which these allegations are dismissed and even if some miracle lands them before court, flimsy investigation, bad prosecution and unbelievably low conviction rates all point to a general sense of impunity for the criminals while those who have been wronged languish for years on end.

It was believed that a resolute determination shown by the government in the wake of the unforgettable Zainab case would help protect millions of other children from meeting the same fate. But alas! wishes can never be horses! *