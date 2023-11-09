Naqvi initiates renovation plans for Iqbal’s shrine and Badshahi mosque

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s shrine. Noting the deteriorated condition of the marble, as well as the dim lighting and discolored walls, he called for a comprehensive plan for the shrine’s renovation. Emphasizing the significance of upholding the dignity of a revered figure like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the chief minister stressed the need for immediate restoration measures. He directed the replacement of worn-out marble within Mazar-i-Iqbal and mandated the restoration of its interior to its original state.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque’s exterior to its authentic form. He instructed the Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority to prioritize the restoration of the mosque’s outer structure within the ongoing renovation project. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the progress of the Shahi Qila Cafe establishment near the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore fort. He also requested the enhancement of the adjacent corridor to the Alamgiri Gate to provide an appealing experience for tourists, especially those from abroad. DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari provided a comprehensive briefing. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Provincial Advisor Kunwar Dilshad, Inspector General Police, Secretaries Information, Auqaf, Tourism, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were in attendance.

Chief Minister Punjab along with the Provincial Cabinet remained busy in his public service mission even on the Iqbal Day public holiday. CM Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers conducted a five hours marathon visit of three hospitals, New Internees Hostel and Shahdara flyovers project. CM inspected the finishing work of Shahdara flyovers project and reviewed ongoing work on the bridges. CM stated that InshaAllah Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic before 20th November. CM directed to do extensive plantation on the surrounding roads of the project.CM also visited Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Mayo Hospital, New Internees Hostel,emergency upgradation project, ENT Tower and Lady Aitchison Hospital.The MS of Shahdara Hospital was absent from his duty and few patients were nebulising themselves on their own without a mask on which CM expressed his indignation and ordered to provide masks to the patients. The women complained about misbehaviour showed by the hospital guards. CM by taking a prompt notice ordered to take immediate action against the hospital guards.Mohsin Naqvi reviewed treatment facilities in the Shahdara Hospital and inspected emergency ward, child ward,lab and the pharmacy. CM also inquired after the dengue patients and checked the record of medicines in the pharmacy.CM directed to improve treatment facilities for the dengue patients.CM also reviewed progress being made on the emergency block upgradation work of Mayo Hospital and stated that InshaAllah upgradation work will be completed by 31st December and the emergency block will be made functional CM inspected the CT Scan machine shut down since 2017 and ordered to make CT Scan machine functional by December.

CM stated that shutting down of a CT Scan machine for 6 years amounts to a serious negligence. CM directed Secretary Health to take prompt measures in order to make functional CT Scan machine. CM went to all the four floors of the emergency block and monitored the construction work. CM expressed his grave concern over the new Internees Hostel especially over the pathetic condition of washrooms. CM also inspected the hostel rooms and sought the Hostel upgradation plan. CM assigned a task to the committee for the Hostel upgradation. CM also visited the Mayo Hospital Ghari ward, ENT ward of Mayo Hospital. The Ghari ward was constructed in 1871 located in the old building of Mayo Hospital. CM directed to upgrade the ENT ward. CM also visited the 8-storeyed eye disease institute and went to its every floor. CM went to different wards and there were empty beds on few wards and no patient was present. CM while ordering to make an effective management of the beds stated that in few wards the number of patients are more in the Mayo Hospital and in others they are less in number.

The hospital administration by doing excellent management can provide a bed to every patient. CM issued directions to Secretary C&W for ensuring permanent water drainage at the basement of the institute. CM reviewed treatment facilities in the various wards of Lady Aitchison Hospital. CM issued directions to improve bad cleanliness arrangements and pathetic condition of the washrooms. The beds were empty at few wards of the Lady Aitchison Hospita while 2, 2 women were given treatment on a single bed in few wards. CM while expressing his indignation stated that it is a basic responsibility of the hospital administration to carry out beds management and no negligence will ve tolerated in this regard. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Secretary Housing, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.