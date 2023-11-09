Notification grants exemption to businesses from November 10 public holiday

Due to prevailing smog conditions, a notification has been issued granting certain businesses exemptions from the public holiday on November 10 in eight districts of Punjab. According to the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare’s notification, call centers and international IT centers are among those exempted. Additionally, medical stores, pharmacies, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, bakeries, grocery shops, chicken, and meat shops have been granted this exemption. E-commerce centers, postal/courier services, utility stores, as well as cellular network/telecom centers will also remain open on November 10. However, educational institutions and both government and private offices will remain closed in Lahore Division and the other four districts. It should be noted that institutions and businesses exempted from the holiday by the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare will continue to operate.