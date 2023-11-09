‘Inter University Speech Competition’ held to pay homage to Allama Iqbal

An “Inter-University Speech Competition” was organized here at Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the national.poet of Pakistan late Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on ‘Iqbal Day’.

A large number of students from 11 universities, participated in ‘Speech Competition’ jointly organized by Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board (QMMB), National Heritage and Pakistan Women Foundation for peace.

The grand son of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Azad Aftab Iqbal graced the occasion as chief guest while Justice (R) Wajihuddin Ahmed presided over the ceremony held at Audio Visual Hall of QMMB.

Addressing the participants of the event, Azad Iqbal said Allama Iqbal was an spiritual saint, Iranians call him Iqbal Lahori, people of the West regard him as philosopher of the East while Urdu speaking community call him as ‘Poet of the East”.

Praising the speeches delivered by university students in connection with Iqbal Day, Azad Iqbal termed Allama’s philosophy, a vast ocean and said, “The ‘Message of Selfness’ is summary of his philosophy.”

Azad Aftab recited some meaningful poems of Allama Iqbal and said, “These verses are a beacon for our youth.”

“We are getting closer to Iqbal because what he felt through his poetic thought is still felt by us in our individual and national life,” Azad said.

He said that Allama Iqbal came into the world before his time and left at a time when he was needed the most.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a great thinker and he faced the opposition of the enemies on the political, religious and social fronts with endurance.

Azad Iqbal paid his respects to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at his grave, visited the memorial hall of Mazar-e-Quaid and also recorded his thoughts in visitor’s diary.

Later on, he also distributed prizes to the winners of the speech competition.

The Resident Engineer, Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board and National Heritage and Cultural Division Aleem Sheikh and Chairperson Pakistan Women Foundation for Peace, Nargis Rehmani were also present on the occasion.