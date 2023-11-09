Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in debut World Cup

BENGALURU: New Zealand’s young gun Rachin Ravindra on Thursday smashed a world record for most runs in an ODI World Cup debut.

Ravindra achieved the milestone while playing against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in a match of the ongoing tournament.

He has surpassed the record of England’s Jonny Bairstow, who had amassed 532 runs in 11 innings during his maiden World Cup edition in 2019.

The New Zealand batsman broke the record in his ninth innings of the World Cup 2023.

Before Sri Lanka match, he had scored 523 runs in his eight innings at an average of 74.71. Ravindra struck three hundreds and two fifties in these innings.

He has also become the leading run-getter of this World Cup with 565 runs, surpassing Quinton de Kock (550) and Virat Kohli (543).