86 racers ready for 8th Thal Desert Jeep Rally

MULTAN: In an exciting turn of events, the 8th Thal Desert Jeep Rally, organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) commenced as a total of 86 racers completed their registration for the four-day rally. The event witnessed full participation from drivers, racers, and their colleagues at the conference, showcasing a diverse assembly hailing from various cities across the country. Notably, women racers have also joined the exciting rally, marking a substantial increase from last year’s participation of seven female racers. The formal inauguration took place, with the TDCP officials overseeing the proceedings at the Changa Manga Mound, drawing a large crowd of onlookers. The program promises an exhilarating experience, with the convergence of participants and officials setting the stage for an action-packed spectacle in the Thal Desert and Multan.