PSX witnesses bullish trend with gain of 525 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 525.70 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 54,261.43 points against 53,735.73 points the previous day. A total of 482,744,893 shares valuing Rs20.129 billion were traded during the day as compared to 506,075,439 shares valuing Rs18.259 billion the previous day. As many as 374 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 234 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 40,299,656 shares at Rs.22.68 per share, Cnergyico PK with 38,445,342 shares at Rs.4.31 per share and Hum Network with 31,180,500 shares at Rs.6.72 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,179.00 per share price, closing at Rs.23,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Suzuki with a Rs.30.46 rise in its per share price to Rs436.53. Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.88.49 per share closing at Rs1,101.01, followed by Indus Motor CoXD with a Rs.56.63 decline to close at Rs.1,022.58.