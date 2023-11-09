President conveys PTI’s ‘level-playing field’ concerns to PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has conveyed the concerns of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwarul Haq Kakar, regarding the erosion of fundamental rights and the need for a level-playing field for all political parties in the run-up to the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

President Alvi, in a formal communication to Prime Minister Kakar, also forwarded a letter addressed to him by the General Secretary of PTI, Omar Ayub Khan, which detailed the party’s apprehensions and grievances, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office.

In his letter to Prime Minister Kakar, President Alvi emphasised the paramount importance of the caretaker government, under the prime minister’s leadership, to act as a neutral entity that ensures a fair and level-playing field for all registered political parties. He cited the prime minister’s recent statements in which he affirmed the caretaker government’s commitment to providing equal rights and opportunities to all political parties for the upcoming elections.

The president underlined that democracy was the only viable path for the state and people of Pakistan, emphasising the essence of democracy lay in allowing citizens to engage in political activities and express their views through a free media.

President Alvi reiterated that for free, fair, and credible elections, all political parties and leaders should have the right to contest, with the ultimate decision resting with the people.

Omar Ayub Khan’s letter, conveyed to the PM by President Alvi, raised concerns over several issues. These concerns encompassed the erosion of fundamental rights, including enforced disappearances, forced conversions of political loyalties, the absence of a level-playing field for major political parties, a perceived crackdown on media, and the mistreatment of female political activists through prolonged illegal detentions.

The President of Pakistan, as the Head of State under Article 41 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has a duty to protect the rights of the citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution. It is on this basis that President Alvi forwarded PTI’s allegations, which have also been widely debated in the media, regarding the increasing cases of enforced disappearances of individuals with known political affiliations. The president expressed particular concern when such actions resulted in the conversion of political associations and loyalties, noting the added sensitivity when female political workers were subjected to prolonged detentions or frequent rearrests following court relief.

President Alvi invoked key articles of the Constitution to underscore the gravity of the concerns, including Article 4, which guarantees every citizen the right to be treated in accordance with the law. He also cited Article 17, affirming every citizen’s right to form associations and be a member of a political party, and Article 19, which enshrines the right to freedom of speech, expression, and a free press.

In his closing remarks, President Alvi urged Prime Minister Kakar, as the Head of Government, to investigate and address these critical issues to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process for all political parties.