Martyrs of Tirah IBO laid to rest

The funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was offered on Tuesday at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army officer and three soldiers were martyred while conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah Valley a day before.

The burial service was attended by interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, defence minister, CJCSC, COAS and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of the martyr.

“Funeral prayers of Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33 years, resident of District Murree) were also offered at their respective hometowns.”

The martyrs were laid to rest with the highest military honours.

The funeral ceremony drew many people, comprising officers, soldiers, grieving relatives, and local residents who gathered to pay their respects to the martyrs.

These sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers serve to bolster the unwavering determination and valour of the Pakistan Army in its ongoing battle against terrorism, the ISPR said.

It furthered that the fight against terrorists will persist until the very last trace of terrorism is eradicated.