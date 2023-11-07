OIC hosts 3-day international conference on women in Islam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is hosting a three-day “International Conference on Women in Islam” in Jeddah starting on Monday.

Organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the conference aims to highlight the successes of Muslim women and their role and contributions to the development of the OIC Member States.

The moot also aims to counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women’s rights and to demonstrate that Islamic teachings have always been just and towards women.

It will also create a detailed plan for legal reforms and political initiatives to foster justice and empower women in Islamic societies. The event is also expected to adopt a comprehensive document titled “The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam.”

The event comprises five working sessions, where ministers, officials, scholars, and thinkers of both genders will delve into the status of women and their rights in Islam in addition to various issues related to women in contemporary societies.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in his address at the opening session of the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania in March, 2023 the Kingdom’s initiative to host the “International Conference on Women in Islam”.

Saudi Arabia continuously supports the OIC objectives and its efforts to preserve the rights of Muslim women and enhance their role in the development of member countries.