Daryl Mitchell backs injury-hit New Zealand ahead of vital clash against Pakistan

Daryl Mitchell expressed his confidence in the injury-plagued New Zealand team as they prepare to face Pakistan in a crucial World Cup match, pivotal for both teams’ aspirations of reaching the semi-finals.

New Zealand has faced numerous setbacks in the tournament, despite winning their first four matches; they have subsequently lost three in a row. Fast bowler Matt Henry’s hamstring injury ruled him out, and Kyle Jamieson replaced him. Captain Kane Williamson (thumb), all-rounder Mark Chapman (calf), fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (achilles), and all-rounder James Neesham (wrist) are also on the injury list.

Before their last game against South Africa, New Zealand had only 11 fit players, and they suffered a significant 190-run loss.

Mitchell remarked, “Several players need to pass fitness tests, and we probably won’t know until tonight or tomorrow morning how they’ll fare. We have faith in everyone within our squad to contribute and do their job for the team. We are all clear on our roles and are ready to give our best as Kiwis always do, hoping to emerge on the right side of the result.” India has already secured one semi-final spot, and South Africa is nearly certain to claim the other. This places Australia and New Zealand, both with eight points, under pressure from Pakistan and Afghanistan in the race for the remaining two spots.

Mitchell stressed the importance of every game in the tournament, noting that they are all worth two points. He emphasised the team’s commitment to playing the “Black Caps style of cricket.”

Reflecting on Pakistan, whom they had played eight one-day internationals against this year, Mitchell described them as a strong and world-class team. He acknowledged Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup victory over New Zealand but mentioned that, on that occasion, New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals due to a superior net run rate.

“We’ve had substantial experience against Pakistan, which is fantastic for us. We enjoyed touring Pakistan a few months ago, and now facing them in the World Cup is an exciting challenge,” added Mitchell.