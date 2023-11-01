Stability in monetary policy

As was anticipated, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the interest rate at 22% for the next two months, reaffirming the cautious stance on monetary policy. While this decision was widely expected, it’s crucial to delve into the reasons behind it and what it means for the future.

The primary driver behind this decision is the stubbornly high inflation rate, which still hovers above 22%. Given this ongoing inflationary pressure, it was hardly surprising that the central bank chose to keep interest rates steady. The hope, however, is that in the coming months, we might witness a significant decrease in inflation.

The central bank’s latest monetary policy statement revealed that headline inflation had surged to 31.4% year-on-year in September. However, the silver lining lies in the expectation that inflation could ease due to more favorable prices for essential food items and other promising economic fundamentals. The global oil market’s unpredictable nature and the lingering effects of gas price fluctuations might still pose some risks to the inflation outlook.

The policy statement also outlined encouraging developments in fiscal and core balances during the first quarter of FY24. Preliminary assessments of the kharif crops show promise, and the reduction in the current account deficit in August and September is a noteworthy achievement. Furthermore, foreign exchange reserves have remained stable during this period, primarily due to a reduction in external financing.

It’s essential to recognize that both fiscal and monetary policies are working hand in hand to stabilize the economy. Improved food availability, coupled with these coordinated measures, should ideally aid the central bank in its efforts to combat inflation. The successful and timely completion of the IMF review, as mentioned in the statement, can open doors for increased multilateral and bilateral trade, further contributing to economic stability.

The ultimate goal of the policy committee is to bring down the inflation rate to a manageable 5-7% by the end of FY25. While this is an ambitious target, it underscores the commitment of monetary authorities to tackling inflation’s adverse effects on the public.

Additionally, the establishment of the China-Pakistan Currency Bank holds promise. It is expected to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the Pakistani currency, which is crucial for economic predictability and public confidence. *