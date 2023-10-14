Kylie Jenner sets record straight on plastic surgery ‘misconceptions’

Kylie Jenner is realizing things about self-confidence. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul got candid about childhood insecurities during the episode of The Kardashians. During a glam session with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie noted how she’s been seeing “so many young girls on the internet now fulling editing” their photos to keep up with society’s beauty standards.

“I went through that stage too and I feel like I’m in a better place,” she admitted, “but other people can still instil insecurities in you.”

For example, as Kylie put it, she was never insecure about her ears until her family started pointing them out calling her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Though Khloe explained the family did so because they always thought Kylie had cute ears, the 25-year-old said she “didn’t receive it like that.”

“I received it as everyone’s making fun of my ears,” Kylie shared. “That f–ked me up. I never thought about my ears and then for like five years, I never wore an updo.”

The Kylie Skin founder began to change her mind after giving birth to now 5-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott. “I had Stormi and she has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them,” Kylie said. “Now, I wear an updo every carpet.”

In a confessional, Kylie added that she was always “the most confident kid in the room” growing up.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face-which is false,” she said. “I’ve only gotten fillers.”

Kylie continued, “I don’t want that to be a part of my story.” Nothing how “I’ve always loved myself, I still love myself,” Kylie added, “I’ll always want everyone to love themselves.” New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.