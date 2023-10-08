Back to War

At least 160 killed and more than 1000 wounded. Israel and Hamas are back to staring at each other on the brink of another conflict. There are reports of the Palestinian group launching the biggest attack in years as it fired a barrage of rockets across the Gaza Strip. In retaliation, Israel seems ready to make them an example as it wishes to make (them) pay a price the type of which it has never known.” Nothing good can be expected from a naked declaration of war by the sitting prime minister of Israel and while the regional forces are fast at work, only a miracle can help the ordinary men and women bracing for the worst to come. The besieged strip continues to bleed with Israel waging not one, not two but four wars on the Palestinian territory in the last two decades. Thousands have been killed, a phenomenal majority of whom were Palestinians. Today, when Hamas calls on every resistance fighter to “join the battle, it claims to end the occupation of Palestinian lands, lives and livelihoods. However, it would be a gross mistake to gloss over the idealistic notions when the writing on the wall screams a different reality. Having one of the most ruthless, state-of-the-art artillery and modern warfare, the Israeli army is no joke and intends to send a powerful message across. At this point, maximum restraint should be the only viable line of action if millions of civilians are to be protected. The world cannot allow a shaky hotspot to once again become embroiled in the flames of war. Perhaps, the Abraham Accords and the budding collaborations between the Muslim World and Israel could now prove their mettle. Saudi Arabia and UAE can very comfortably lead the deliberations for peace or at least, a shift towards normalcy. *