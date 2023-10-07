Zara Noor Abbas talks about hardships of life and importance of being grateful

The beautiful Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas, who rose to fame with the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ has said that life is not as easy as it looks on social media. The actress shared her two pictures with her fans on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

In the caption of the photos, Zara Noor wrote that there are days when standing on feet is the greatest blessing to some people and even performing basic chores feels blessing.

She said, ‘In times like these, your counselors help you and guide you and give you strategies to live your life better

The actress wrote that it should not be dictated if one has to reveal his problem to everyone or hide it. She added social media is different from reality and people should also keep this thing in mind.