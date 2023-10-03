Malakand division safe for tourists: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Muhammad Ali Khan has said that complete peace prevails in Malakand Division and tourists can explore the beautiful Swat Valley and other recreational destinations without any fear. He said that the people of Swat have also made great sacrifices for the sake of peace, adding no one should be allowed to sabotage the peace of the region.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference with District Police Officer Swat (DPO), Shafiullah Gandapur at the Swat Press Club.

He said that the public and the police are essential for each other and with the cooperation of the public, the police can make society free from crimes.

In this regard, the public should fulfill their responsibilities and report suspicious individuals to the nearest police station so that action can be taken against the troublemakers in society.

He emphasized that Swat is a tourist destination, and there is no place for criminals, including terrorists, in the entire Malakand Division.

He also stated that the police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are conducting intelligence-based targeted operations as well as search and strike operations, which have yielded significant success. He urged the public to keep an eye on outsiders in their areas and report any suspicious individuals to the nearest police station. He emphasized that the police of the entire Malakand Division are committed to providing timely and effective justice to the public and should leave no stone unturned.

Earlier, the President of the Swat Press Club, Shereenn Zada, and members of the governing body welcomed RPO Malakand Division during his visit to the Swat Press Club and provided him with shields of honor on behalf of the press club.