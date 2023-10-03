Sajal’s thought-provoking message spreads peace

Popular Pakistani actress Sajal Aly never failed to engage with her huge fan base on social media through her positive thoughts and motivational quotes.

This time taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Ye Dil Mera’ actress shared a picture of herself with a meaningful caption in order to spread some peace and positivity among the netizens.

Her message will surely make the world a little brighter for everyone who reads it.

“I’ve just read it and thought of it sharing with you all.

“Most things in the world aren’t black, aren’t white, aren’t wrong, aren’t right, but most of everything is just different. And now I know that there’s nothing wrong with different and we can let things be different, we don’t have to try and make them black or white, we can just let them be grey.”

The famous showbiz personality wrote in the message that she had just read the lines somewhere so she decided to share them with her fans too.

Basically, the lady reminds the public that it’s okay for things to be different and not always fit into the categories of right or wrong. She tried to make the public clear a thing in their minds that not everything is right or wrong.

She gave the example using the colours black and white, black for the wrong and white for the right and also advised the people to not try and make things black and white.

Sajal donned a black and white western outfit that contained a black high neck, black bottoms, a white collar shirt with folded sleeves and a black waistcoat.

The lady ignored all types of accessories while applying nude makeup and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

She posed seriously just according to the caption of the post. Sajal always mesmerised her 10 million Instagram followers through her beauty standards and fashion choices.

On the work front, she performed her best in many hit projects and won the hearts of the public with her impeccable acting skills.