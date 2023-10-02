CPI inflation recorded at 31.4% in Sept

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 31.4 percent during the month of September 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

The inflation had increased to 27.4 percent during last month (August) whereas it was recorded at 23.2 percent during September, 2022, according to the PBS data.

On month-on-month basis, the inflation increased to 2.0 percent in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 1.2 percent in September 2022.

The urban CPI inflation increased to 29.7% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.0% in the previous month and 21.2% in September 2022. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 1.7% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 2.1% in September 2022.

On the other hand, the rural CPI increased to 33.9% on year-on-year basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 30.9% in the previous month and 26.1% in September 2022. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 2.5% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.9% in the previous month and an increase of 0.2% in September 2022.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased to 32.0% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.9% a month earlier and 28.6% in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.7% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 1.4% in September 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index based inflation on YoY basis increased to 26.4% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 24.3% a month earlier and an increase of 38.9% in September 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.1% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.2% a month earlier and an increase of 1.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.6% on (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.4% in the previous month and 14.4% in September 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.8% in previous month, and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2022.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 27.3% on (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.9% in the previous month and 17.6% in September 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 2.6% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.8% in previous month, and an increase of 1.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

According to the data, the urban core inflation (Trimmed) measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased to 25.0% on (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to 23.0% in the previous month and 19.5% in September 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.

The rural core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased to 33.3% on (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to 30.5% in the previous month and 24.4% in September 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased to 1.7% in September 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.4% in the previous month and an increase of 2.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.