PHMA new body calls for enhancing value-added textile exports

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has elected Nahid Abbas and Farrukh Iqbal unopposed as central chairman and zonal chairman of the north zone respectively for the year 2023-24. In the same way Amanullah Khan and Khawaja Musharaf Iqbal were elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman of the Association’s north zone for the next year.

According to a press release issued here, the PHMA executive committee, in its meeting held here on Sunday, also approved the results of the elections. The new central chairman Nahid Abbas, addressing the meeting, called for giving a boost to the export sector by adopting diversified marketing techniques and extending practical support to the industry, and asked the knitwear and garment exporters to prepare themselves for meeting the global challenges so that exports could be enhanced by fully exploiting new opportunities.

The new senior vice chairman Amanullah Khan vowed that value-added textile industry was ready to work closely with the government with a view to enhance the exports and revive the growth. He also stressed the need for adopting new technology so that Pakistan’s exports may be able to cope with the emerging challenges in international arena. Zonal Chairman Farrukh Iqbal urged the government to undertake thorough research and also brief the SMEs of the details of such challenges. Vice chairman Khawaja Musharaf Iqbal hoped that the government would help boost country’s exports especially of the value-added textile, while all the macro and micro issues of the trade and commerce would also be addressed.

The new office-bearers said that growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the industry of worse situation and contribute to the exports of the country. They observed that the domestic industry should be allowed to grow while enjoying the right to avail opportunities against the competitors. The PHMA leaders said the benefits of the GSP Plus status can only be harvested by maximum value-addition in finished products rather than exporting only raw materials, which cannot be possible without relaxation in import policies.

They urged the government to take steps to abolish all the duties and taxes imposed on the polyester yarn, enabling the knitwear and sportswear industry to compete with the international market and to earn valuable foreign exchange amidst historic trade deficit of the country. The PHMA leaders asked the government to appreciate the role of value-added apparel sector for its potential to harvest maximum benefits of GSP Plus, providing mass employment to the jobless population of the country.