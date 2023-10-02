Cowardly terrorist attacks cannot lower our morale: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Mianwali, met the brave soldiers who foiled the attack of terrorists at PHP check post Kundal, bravely fought and killed two terrorists in counter action. IGP encouraged all the force with cash reward, praised their bravery. He also attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Head Constable Haroon Khan at Police Lines Mianwali, met the family members and assured them of all possible support from the department. According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, Additional IGP PHP Rao Abdul Karim, DIG IT Ahsan Yunus along with other officers reached Mianwali and moved to Kundle Check Post. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the brave jawans posted at the patrol post who foiled the terrorist attack. DIG Patrolling Police Athar Waheed and the soldiers posted at the frontline briefed the IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar about the terrorist attack last night. IGP praised the bravery of officials posted at the top of check post including Raees, Imtiaz, Shah Jahan and others, gave them cash prizes for excellent performance. IGP Punjab awarded 05 lakh to the CTD jawans who conducted the counter operation, Rs 03 million to all the staff posted at the check post.

Additional IG Patrolling Rao Abdul Karim, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, Additional IG Special branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DPO Mianwali and other officers briefed IG Punjab about the search and sweep operation against the attacking terrorists, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police, along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the armed forces, will take full action against the terrorists in the difficult hilly border areas. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Kundal check post will be named after Shaheed Head Constable Haroon Khan, border area patrolling police posts will be strengthened and equipped with latest facilities. IG Punjab said that the morale of Police force is extremely high, cowardly terrorist attacks cannot lower our morale.IG Punjab encouraged the brave officials of Patrolling Post Kundal for their excellent performance.

Later, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached Police Lines Mianwali where he attended the funeral prayers of martyred Head Constable Haroon Khan. All the other officers including RPO Sargodha, DPO Mianwali were also present in the funeral prayer. Active troop of punjab police saluted the dead body of the martyr.After performing the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr was sent to his native place for burial.IG Punjab paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of martyred Head Constable Haroon Khan and said that sacrificing one’s life for the sake of the country is the work of great people.Head Constable Haroon Khan presented his life in the line of duty. IG Punjab further said that the welfare of martyr Head Constable Haroon’s family will be taken care of.

On late saturday night, terrorists attacked the EsaKhel Kundal Patrolling post in Mianwali, which was foiled by the Punjab Police team by taking timely action. Haroon Khan, head constable of the patrolling police, embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack, the terrorists were forced to escape due to timely action by police force. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 10 terrorists tried to attack from 02 sides, the police was fully alert even late at night, immediate countermeasures were taken, the terrorists tried to enter the building for a long time. The police retaliated and foiled the terrorist attack. Later, CTD Punjab Police in retaliatory action killed 02 terrorists after 04 hours of intense fighting while 01 terrorist was seriously injured. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the killed terrorists were involved in many terrorist acts across the country, search and sweep operation is going on in the area. Further investigation is going on, other accomplices of the terrorists are being pursued, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the CTD for repelling the attack and sending the terrorists to hell. He saluted the supreme sacrifice of constable Haroon Khan, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.