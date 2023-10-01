Petroleum prices likely to fall from Oct 1

The petroleum prices are expected to go down from October 1 (tomorrow) following the stability in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. The international market prices have also decreased, said the sources. The sources added that the Ministry of Finance will make a final decision on the petroleum prices after consultations with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Earlier this week, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) advised against speculating on the price of petroleum products after federal ministers claimed the POL rates would likely be reduced in the next fortnightly review. Caretaker Federal Commerce and Industries Minister Gohar Ejaz and Interim Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said last week that POL prices would be reduced after the rupee gained ground against the dollar.