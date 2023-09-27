Army chief meets Christians

The Christian community in Pakistan, the largest among the country’s minority groups, plays a significant role in the nation’s development and promotes interfaith harmony. A recent meeting between a delegation from this community, led by Bishop Dr Azad Marshall, and Chief of Army General Asim Munir exemplifies the nation’s commitment to unity and tolerance.

The meeting, attended by a 13-member Christian delegation, was not only about matters of mutual interest but also centered around religious and interfaith harmony. General Munir praised the Pakistani Christian community for its contributions to national development, particularly in education, healthcare, humanitarian services, and defense of the country. This recognition reflects the nation’s appreciation for their dedicated efforts.

General Munir emphasized the need to foster interfaith harmony in society, aligning with the vision of a united and progressive Pakistan. He underscored the peaceful nature of Islam, condemning intolerance and extremism within both the religion and society. In a civilized society, he stated, no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The Christian delegation expressed their gratitude for the Pakistan Army’s role in combating terrorism and ensuring a safe environment for minorities. They also commended the Army Chief for facilitating greater participation of Pakistan’s minorities in nation-building, instilling confidence in a cohesive and tolerant society.

This meeting holds great significance. It not only highlights Pakistan’s commitment to protecting the rights of its minorities but also sends a strong message to those who seek to disrupt peace in the country. The armed forces stand united with the nation in safeguarding the principles of coexistence. These principles are vital for Pakistan’s survival and security.

While such meetings are essential for promoting tolerance and minority rights, addressing life-threatening issues that breed intolerance in society is equally important. Pakistan must alleviate the burdens that fuel intolerance and create societal divisions. The nation’s well-being should take precedence over the interests of a privileged elite, who benefit from billions of dollars from the public treasury. Redirecting these resources towards the welfare of the people will lead to prosperity and elevate Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

To promote a truly inclusive and harmonious society, addressing pressing issues and directing resources towards the well-being of the people is equally imperative. This holistic approach will enable Pakistan to stand tall as a dignified and prosperous nation on the world stage. *