Nepal break record by scoring fastest fifty, century in T20

In the men’s T20 match on Wednesday against Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games, Nepal broke all previous records by scoring 314 runs, including the fastest century and fifty.

With seven wickets in hand, Nepal broke the previous record for most runs scored in a T20 match.

Kushal Malla of Nepal batted a century in just 34 balls. He scored 137 off 50 balls to maintain his perfect record. Dipendra Singh Airee, meanwhile, used just nine balls to reach the 50-point mark.

Rohit Paudel, the team’s captain, scored 61 runs off of 27 balls.

They also established a record by defeating Mongolia in the first match by a huge margin of 273 runs. In the 14th over of the game, the Mongolian team was bowled out for just 41 runs.

“Nepal kicked off their Asian Games campaign in spectacular fashion, clinching a resounding victory over Mongolia by a staggering 273 runs. Records tumbled in their wake, marking an unforgettable day for Nepalese cricket,” wrote the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Czech Republic had previously established a record for winning by a wide margin before Nepal. In a 2019 match against Turkey, they won with 257 runs to accomplish this feat.

Afghanistan had previously broken the record for the most runs scored in a T20 game. In a T20 match in February 2019, the Afghan team amassed a staggering 278 runs for three wickets against Ireland.