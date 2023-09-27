Daily Times

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 September 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 September 2023 of a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523
Faisalabad PKR 204,100
Mirpur PKR 204,100

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

