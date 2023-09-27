Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 27 September 2023 of a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs 204,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 174,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 27 September 2023

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,523 Faisalabad PKR 204,100 Mirpur PKR 204,100

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

