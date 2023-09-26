When will Saudi Arabia’s first cinema event take place?

First time in the history of Saudi Arabia, a cinema event is being organised on Oct 1 in Riyadh.

According to a media outlet, about 100 people will participate in this event titled “Saudi Film Forum.” As many as 50 important speakers will speak on the occasion and the event will conclude on Oct 4. The media reported that this would be the first event of its kind in the kingdom to be held at the Boulevard City Exhibition Hall in Riyadh. The aim of the event is to transform the film industry into a major contributor to the Saudi economy.

Following the initiative, the film industry will be able to achieve sustainable and renewed economic growth by expanding investment opportunities and cooperation through exchange of experiences.

Renowned filmmakers, producers, directors, investors and international media persons will join the gathering so that they could ascertain the reality and future of filmmaking in Saudi Arabia.

Workshops and several other sections including Inspiration Zone, Innovation Zone, Interactive Activities Zone, Experiences Zone and Business Zone are also part of the event. The media reported that Saudi Film Commission CEO Engineer Abdullah Al Ayyaf had described the forum as a major success for the film industry.