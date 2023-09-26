Abdullah Kadwani divides Internet with heads-up about ‘Tere Bin’

Abdullah Kadwani is a renowned producer, giving hit dramas like “Khaani,” “Deewangi,” “Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” and “Tere Bin.” In his recent Instagram post, he shared a question, intriguing the audience into thinking. The caption said, “Dear Viewers & Fans.. Pls let us know what you want first… Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season-4 or Tere Bin Season-2.. Your preference matters & inshaALLAH we will make an announcement soon.. Love you all.”

The post has sparked a debate among internet users, as they kept demanding season 2 of the hit drama serial “Tere Bin” starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. The drama was not just limited to the Pakistani audience but also garnered love from international audiences.

While Khuda aur Mohabbat’s latest season was not as big as “Tere Bin,” fans kept asking why the producer has to even ask them the very question, whereas they brought up the point that they have already announced a sequel for the drama. Meanwhile, there were some queries regarding the cast for Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 4 as one of the fans mentioned that they had an inquiry if the production team is thinking of casting Wahaj and Yumna together for Khuda Aur Mohabbat S04, while the cryptic post by Abdullah Kadwani added fuel to the fire.

It is still yet to be announced, whether it would be “Tere Bin 2” with the same cast as before or would cast someone new, or it would be “Khuda Aur Mohabbat S04” before “Tere Bin” or as per some guesses, it would be Wahaj and Yumna starring in the very drama.