Minal Khan celebrates the birth of her daughter with a baby shower

The renowned on-screen performer from Pakistan, Minal Khan, is now embracing a brand-new and thrilling chapter in her life as she prepares to become a mother. To the delight of her fans and well-wishers, the gifted artist, who wed Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is expecting her first child. The soon-to-be mother recently shared an emotional glimpse of her joyful baby shower celebration on Instagram, giving viewers a sense of the love and excitement that surround this historic occasion. The twins Minal and Aiman Muneeb were photographed beaming with joy in the photos that were made public. The glowing expectant mother posed for photos with her loved ones. The occasion was attended by Minal’s closest friends and family members. And it appeared that age was no impediment to the anticipation for Minal’s baby’s arrival. The cake looks lovely, too, and Minal looks just stunning.