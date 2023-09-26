Bangladesh win bronze medal by outshining Pakistan in Asian games

BEIJING: The Bangladesh women cricket team has won bronze medal by outperforming the Pakistan team in the Asian Games Cricket Competition on Monday. Pakistan team could set a target of only 65 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Pakistan’s Alia Riaz was the top scorer by scoring 17 runs, Nida Dar scored 14, Sadaf Shams 13 and Natalia Parvez scored 11 runs. Bangladesh achieved the target 65 runs for 5 wickets in the 19th over. Shorna Akter scored 14 and Shamima Sultana hit 13 runs. Nasherah Sindhu of Pakistan took 3 wickets against 10 runs. Bangladeshi players Shorna Akter took 3 and Sanjedya Akhtar claimed 2 wickets. Pakistan team, a two-time gold medalist, failed to win any medal this time.