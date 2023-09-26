Pakistani runners make waves at Berlin Marathon

The Berlin Marathon this year witnessed a record number of Pakistani athletes participating, marking a significant presence in one of the renowned World Major Marathons.

Leading the pack among Pakistani male runners were Muhammad Sajjad, who completed the marathon in an impressive 2 hours and 37 minutes, and Amin Mukatay, not far behind, finishing in 2 hours and 46 minutes.

In the women’s category, Sara Lodhi stood out with her remarkable time of 3 hours and 17 minutes, closely followed by Hira Diwan, who clocked in at 3 hours and 30 minutes.

A noteworthy achievement came from Dr Rabia Naeem, who became the first Pakistani woman to earn a coveted six-star Abbott medal by successfully completing all the World Major Marathons.

Even beyond the competitive runners, it was heartening to see diverse participants from Pakistan taking part in this prestigious event. Among them, Express News anchorperson Rehman Azhar, participating in his first World Major Marathon, achieved a personal milestone.

The Pakistani contingent comprised runners from both Karachi and Islamabad, and several notable performances were showcased by individuals such as Sadiq Shah, Faisal Shafi, Bilal Ehsan, Yawar Siddique, Ammar Mumtaz, Muhammad Junaid, Salman Khan, Prem Kumar, Adnan Gandhi, Ali Khurshid, Shoaib Nizami, Ayaz Abdullah, Imran Aleem, Irfan Aleem, Rehan Adamjee, Jamal Khan, Danish Raza, Hassan Madni, Adeel Paperwala, Anis Kasmani, Yasir Suleman, Abdul Samee, Shah Faisal Khan, Azmat Khan, Babar Ali, Dr Ahmer Zubair, Sheharyar Salam, Muhammad Fahim Hassan, Zain Anwar, Jahanzeb, Fauzi Ghareb, Ahmed Ilyas, Ibad Lari, Yasir Suleman, and Miqdad Mohammad.

The female athletes also delivered commendable performances, with names like Sana Malik, Anum Jahangir, Uzma Abid, Kaukab Sarwar, Zahra Hoodbhoy, Nadia Rehman, Nada Anwar, Zahra Currimbhoy, Aisha Qamar, and Rohela Khan shining in the competition.

This strong representation of Pakistani talent at the Berlin Marathon reflects the growing enthusiasm and dedication of athletes from the nation on the global stage.